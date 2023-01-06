Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 6, 2023 – President William Ruto is reportedly planning to reorganize the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and send home some busybodies who were stooges of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Impeccable sources within the agency stated that Ruto wants to send home NIS Director General, Major General Philip Kameru, and replace him with a man whom he can control like a marionette.

One of those touted to replace Kameru is Immigration Department Director General, Alex Muteshi.

Muteshi took over the powerful position at Nyayo House in 2018 when he succeeded Major General ( Rtd.) Gordon Kihalangwa, who had been appointed by the then President Uhuru Kenyatta as Energy Principal Secretary.

Just like his predecessor, Muteshi has a strong security background. Whereas Kihalangwa is from the military having risen through the ranks to the rank of Major General, his successor is from the National Intelligence Service ( NIS).

Before being appointed as Immigration Department boss, Muteshi worked as Director of Counter-terrorism at the NIS.

Muteshi is a holder of a Master’s degree in political science from the University of Nairobi and sources said he has deep tentacles inside the spy agency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST