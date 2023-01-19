Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni yesterday made damning allegations alluding to gross manipulation of the August 9, 2022, election results.

According to Kioni, Raila Odinga won the elections with over eight million votes, accounting for 57.53% of the total votes against William Ruto’s 5.9 million votes which represented 41.66 %.

In his presser, Kioni stated that the evidence was presented to Azimio by a whistle-blower identified as Jeffrey Smith, and dared the media to do a follow-up search of the details regarding him.

Jeffrey T Smith is a self-proclaimed democracy crusader popularly known for his efforts in calling out cases of mutilation in democracy.

He is the founder of Van Guard Africa, a non-profit organization that has partnered with African leaders to champion democracy and undertake initiatives geared at defending the principles of democracy in elections.

Smith holds a Master’s in International Relations from the University of Connecticut in the United States.

He has been involved in human rights and civil society assessment missions to several African countries while working under various organizations including the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Freedom House, and the National Endowment for Democracy.

In addition, Smith is a researcher and an author of matters pertaining to human rights advocacy and pro-democracy works.

Throughout his practice, he has been involved in pro-democracy activities in The Gambia, Kenya, South Africa and Swaziland – among other countries.

He has organized and led high-profile delegations -including for African heads of state – to the White House, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Congress, and U.N. Human Rights Council.

In the recent past, the democracy activist has worked with opposition leaders including Tanzania’s Tundu Lissu who has been in exile since the 2020 elections.

He has also, over the years, called perceived injustices in various countries across the continent.

