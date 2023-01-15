Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sent a message to President William Ruto after he toured Luo Nyanza.

On Friday, Ruto launched development projects in Homa Bay County, where he was welcomed by area leaders, led by Governor Gladys Wanga and Senator Moses Kajwang, among other leaders.

On Saturday, Ruto who was accompanied by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, toured Siaya and Kisumu counties, where he also launched development projects.

Speaking during one of the occasions, Siaya Governor James Orengo told Ruto that Raila has sent greetings to him and told him to feel free when visiting the region.

“I spoke to Raila an hour ago and he said that I should pass to you his word of welcome and that you should feel at home,” Orengo said.

He also asked the President to meet with Raila Odinga, noting that it’s best for the country’s interest.

“I ask you in the spirit of brotherhood and togetherness, not in the spirit of the handshake, to seek your brother Raila and sit together. The elections are over. For the good of Kenya, come together,” Orengo stated.

