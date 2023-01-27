Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki ahead of the Azimio rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

Speaking on Friday, Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, urged Kindiki not to send police officers to Jacaranda Grounds because he will be playing with fire.

Raila stated that Kenyans must be allowed to seek justice when necessary, saying President William Ruto stole his victory in the general election of 2022.

He maintained that he will continue with protest rallies until Ruto and his government resign.

Last week, Ruto urged Raila Odinga to go ahead with as many rallies as possible but maintained he will not give in to handshake plans.

Ruto said Raila Odinga has been blackmailing leaders into handshakes but said he will not let Jakom ruin his government.

