Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – As the country comes to terms with the untimely demise of Former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, from cardiac arrest yesterday, details have emerged of his last message to President William Ruto.

Speaking on October 12, 2022, during a three-day orientation into the currents and essentials of education reform initiatives held at the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology in Africa (CEMASTEA) in Nairobi, Magoha described Ruto as a leader always ready to listen and implement.

“In the short time, I have worked with him, and according to my assessment, Ruto is a person who listens and takes views, including those he didn’t want to hear.”

“He is also an academic, I was involved with him when he was doing his masters degree and Ph.D. too,” he noted.

He lauded the head of state for ensuring that those fighting the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC) did not win.

“I want to thank Ruto for having assured us that CBC is going nowhere and this was brought about by the fact that we are all aware that we have ten million children that have engaged in this manner.

“I thank him too for having pronounced himself that it is better to focus on the child,” he announced.

The late CS, who succeeded exceedingly well in the education sector, further urged the President to use his wisdom to help children in Kenya.

“I would like to encourage you to use your intellectual power. If you want your brain to sleep it will sleep, If you want your brain to work so that you can add value to help our children then you will think,” he challenged Ruto.

Addressing the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPWR), he urged the CBC task force to make Ruto proud by solving the problems bedeviling the education sector, especially universities.

