Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman, Johnson Muthama, has reacted to claims by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the August 9th Presidential election.

Azimio leaders, led by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, have been claiming that Raila won the election with 8.1 million votes with President William Ruto emerging second with 5.9 million votes.

The duo claimed they received this information from an IEBC insider who has been put on 24-hour witness protection.

Reacting to these claims, Muthama urged Azimio leaders and supporters to move on and accept that Ruto won the election and is the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“It’s in utter dismay to see Azimio proponents refusing to move on when the Country is miles away in pursuit of economic development. Where were @skmusyoka, @JeremiahKioniand the so-called whistleblowers when Court proceedings were on? Where was their current ill-fated,” Muthama stated

“No amount of innuendos, manipulation and intimidation will overrun the will of God and the people,” Muthama added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.