Saturday, January 7, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who doubles up as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition Party leader is celebrating his 78th birthday.

Many Kenyans led by former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho took to social media to wish the septuagenarian a happy born day.

“Happy Birthday Baba Raila Odinga.May the Almighty continue to bless you with good health and happiness,” Joho wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila Odinga was born in 1945 in Maseno, Kenya to Kenya’s first Vice President the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Mary Juma Odinga.

Raila Odinga, who is referred to by his rambunctious supporters as Agwambo has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times with the latest being on August 9th last year when he was annihilated by President William Ruto who was using Kenya Kwanza Alliance to vie for the top seat.

However, Raila has maintained that he may challenge Ruto again in 2027 if his supporters ask him to do so.

Raila will be 83 years old in 2027.

