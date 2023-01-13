Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 13, 2023 – Homa Bay County Governor, Gladys Wanga, has issued a statement after welcoming President William Ruto to her county on Friday.

Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, toured Homa Bay County to preside over the ground-breaking ceremony for the Affordable Housing programme.

The President is also expected to commission Homa Bay municipal market.

In a social media post after welcoming Ruto, Wanga said she is ready to work with the president to uplift the life of Homa Bay county residents.

“Welcome to Homa Bay, President @WilliamsRuto, Karibu sana Your Excellency, to the county of #EndlessPotential. We are ready to share our development priorities,” Wanga said.

Wanga‘s sentiments may anger Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders since it seems she is ready to go to bed with President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST