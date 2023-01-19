Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Dr. Roselyn Akombe set tongues wagging over her cryptic message about former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Taking to her Twitter on Tuesday just after Chebukati exited IEBC, Akombe seemed relieved by Chebukati’s exit; something that left many Kenyans confused.

“Everything has an end, eventually,” Akombe posted, setting the internet on fire.

Akombe, who was the head of the operations committee at the electoral body resigned ahead of the September 2017 repeat presidential elections.

After her resignation, Chebukati said she discharged her duties diligently.

According to Chebukati, Akombe discharged the duty with no purpose but for the love of her country and the urge to see democracy thrive in Kenya.

But her coded message on Tuesday, which appeared to insinuate that she was happy following Chebukati’s exit from the electoral agency, elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

“Spill the beans, it has been a long time coming,” Mucheru JM opined.

“And reaping what someone sows will start immediately at the end. Don’t expect maize harvest while you sow beans,” Ole Metito tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST