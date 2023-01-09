Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 9, 2023 – A popular Mt Kenya Governor is on the verge of being impeached, going by what his Members of the county assembly did on Monday.

On Monday, the Kiambu County ward representatives staged a protest at Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s office, accusing him of belittling them.

The MCAs could be heard singing anti-Wamatangi songs as they threatened to introduce an impeachment motion against the governor.

Since his election, Wamatangi has been facing a revolt from a section of MCAs who at one point rejected half of his cabinet nominees.

Recently, Wamatangi disclosed that he has received many threats from people asking him to tread carefully as he rules the expansive county.

Wamatangi was speaking at a PCEA in Ndarugu in Gatundu South, where he asked congregants to pray for him because his life was in danger.

”I have been told to take care that I will lose my head but I tell them that my head has stayed where it is because of God.

“All I want to ask for is prayers from you so that I’m strong physically and mentally so that I can continue working,” Wamatangi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.