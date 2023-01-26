Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – The lady in the leaked sex video mistaken for Kenyan Tiktok sensation Azziad is called Destiny Mira.

She is a professional porn actress.

It is only that she has a close resemblance with Azziad.

Netizens took advantage of their striking resemblance to taint Azziad’s image.

Azziad has since distanced herself from the viral video and called out those cyberbullying her.

Wamefanya nikagoogle bwana 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0CuebaZiHo — Blessed Biko (@BikoBlessed) January 23, 2023

