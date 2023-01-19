Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Even before we wrap our minds around President William Ruto’s bombshell regarding the alleged plot to kidnap and kill former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during the August polls, a Kisumu musician has claimed his life is also in danger.

Speaking to journalists, Alvaro Ochieng, who composed songs praising President William Ruto is now appealing to the Head of State to guarantee him his security after armed criminals stormed his Kisumu home and questioned him why he was praising President Ruto in the political bedroom of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The 30-year-old narrated that the said goons went looking for him at around 10 pm before they came back again at 3:00 am; after they found out he was not at home.

“At 3:00 am they knocked on my door, I asked them who they were. That is when they discovered that I was around,

“They broke in and asked me why I was singing a praise song for (President William) Ruto in Raila Odinga’s stronghold. I told them that I was given the contract to do so,” he explained.

The goons warned him never to produce pro-Ruto songs again and if he was going to do so, then he should do it outside Raila’s Nyanza region.

“So, they warned me against doing such a thing again. They asked me for money. But I didn’t have money. So, they told me that I was not serious. So, they took my four-year-old son and went away with him,” he added.

Alvaro further revealed that he has been forced to seek refuge from another place he believes is safe for him and his family as a whole.

“I am not safe. I have been forced to flee my home to a safer place and that is why I am appealing for help so that these people don’t harm me and my loved ones,” he lamented.

The incident allegedly happened just days prior to last week’s tour of President William Ruto to the Nyanza region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.