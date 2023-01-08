Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 8, 2023 – A heartbroken lady was captured on camera crying over her boyfriend who cheated on her.

In the viral video shared online, the lady described her ex as a “dead man”, adding that he made her cheat and suck dirty “d!cks”.

Watch the video below