Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 6, 2023 – LGBT activist Dennis Nzioka has shared a heartbreaking video showing the moment the body of murdered Eldoret model and fellow activist Edwin Chiloba was removed from a metallic box.

Chiloba’s body was found stashed in a black metallic box on Wednesday.

A bodaboda rider spotted a vehicle that was numberless dropping the metal box along the Kipenyo – Kaptinga road.

The matter was reported to Uasin Gishu police who arrived at the scene and upon opening the box, a decomposing body of a man dressed in a woman’s clothes was found inside.

It was later established that the deceased was Eldoret-based fashion designer Edwin Chiloba.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply