Friday, January 6, 2023 – LGBT activist Dennis Nzioka has shared a heartbreaking video showing the moment the body of murdered Eldoret model and fellow activist Edwin Chiloba was removed from a metallic box.
Chiloba’s body was found stashed in a black metallic box on Wednesday.
A bodaboda rider spotted a vehicle that was numberless dropping the metal box along the Kipenyo – Kaptinga road.
The matter was reported to Uasin Gishu police who arrived at the scene and upon opening the box, a decomposing body of a man dressed in a woman’s clothes was found inside.
It was later established that the deceased was Eldoret-based fashion designer Edwin Chiloba.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
