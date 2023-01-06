Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – LGBT activist Dennis Nzioka has shared a heartbreaking video showing the moment the body of murdered Eldoret model and fellow activist Edwin Chiloba was removed from a metallic box.

Chiloba’s body was found stashed in a black metallic box on Wednesday.

A bodaboda rider spotted a vehicle that was numberless dropping the metal box along the Kipenyo – Kaptinga road.

The matter was reported to Uasin Gishu police who arrived at the scene and upon opening the box, a decomposing body of a man dressed in a woman’s clothes was found inside.

It was later established that the deceased was Eldoret-based fashion designer Edwin Chiloba.

Watch the video.

(GRAPHIC) In this video, police remove the body of Edwin Chiloba from the metal box it was stashed in. pic.twitter.com/fhBM48JR0k — DENIS NZIOKA (@DenisNzioka) January 5, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.