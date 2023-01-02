Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – As Kenyans were preparing to usher in the New Year, three students from the University of Nairobi lost their lives while enjoying a boat ride.

A video showing the moment the boat capsized has emerged.

In the video, the students are heard singing worship songs while riding on the ill-fated boat

Suddenly, one of the students who was recording the video appears shocked after hearing screams from her colleagues who were drowning.

According to Budalang’i police boss Isaiah Mose, the students were taking a selfie when the tragedy struck on Saturday evening.

The police boss further revealed that the students were on an evangelical mission in Budalang’i.

“They had a crusade which culminated in a baptism event, under the Seventh Day Adventist church,” Mose said.

After completing their mission, they went to the Lake Victoria waters to enjoy a boat ride.

In the process, one of them attempted to take a selfie while standing on the boat, making it unstable.

The boat overturned because it could only accommodate three people at a time and they were seven in number.

Watch the video.

