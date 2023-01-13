Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 January 2023 – A middle-aged man identified as David Munyui caused panic among friends and family after he texted them on Thursday, claiming that he had been abducted and put in his car’s boot.

His photos were widely circulated on social media, with friends and family urging well-wishers to aid in his search.

David was later found in Kangemi near a dumping site.

He alleged that he was drugged and abducted by unknown people before being dumped.

However, it is now emerging that David is a serial liar.

According to a social media user who knows him well, there is a time he played the same trick on his friends and family.

They later found out that he was lying.

Check out the post from the social media user.

