Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – A middle-aged Kisii man is the talk of social media after he promised a lady a fake wedding and mercilessly conned her mother a whooping Ksh 2.97 Million.

It is now emerging that the charming con is a serial fraudster.

A lady narrated how he almost conned her.

He introduced himself as a lawyer and a businessman.

He further claimed that he owns a lounge in Kakamega and is well-connected to senior people in Government, among them Former Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

The lady almost fell into this trap because he would post posh cars on his WhatsApp status and displays a lavish lifestyle to lure his victims.

Check out her post.

Below is a photo of the notorious con.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.