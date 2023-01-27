Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – The identity of the 71-year-old man who died at Sagas Hotel along Thika Road while enjoying a steamy session with a 22-year-old lady has been revealed.

His name is Richard Muchai Kibathi, a businessman with vast interests in real estate.

He collapsed and died after he started complaining of pain while in the act.

Muchai is said to have picked Martha Gloria, 22 from Githurai yesterday at 4 pm using his Toyota Land Cruiser V8 registration number KBR 400k.

The two then drove to Sagas Hotel along Thika road where they had some drinks and food before booking themselves into room number 308.

Once in the room, they quickly got down to the business that had brought them there.

But a few minutes later, Kibathi started complaining of chest, back pain, numbed feet, and legs.

Confused about what to do, the 22-year-old Gloria rushed downstairs and requested a taxi driver to assist her in rushing the elderly man to the hospital.

They quickly drove to the emergency section of the Aga Khan Hospital.

“On arrival, the victim was pronounced dead,” police from the nearby Parklands Police Station have said.

“Officers visited the emergency room at Aga Khan Hospital and the body had no visible injuries. It was moved to Lee Funeral home,” said the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.