Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Controversial media personality, Betty Kyallo, has been trending on social media after a video of her cozying up with an unidentified man surfaced.

The seemingly intoxicated Betty Kyallo exchanged saliva with the man as they danced the night away at an undisclosed location.

The identity of the man in the viral clip has been unmasked.

He is called Joe, a pilot by profession, and works for Jambo Jet.

He is also married.

It is not clear whether he is cheating on his wife with Betty Kyallo.

Social media users believe that Joe and Betty Kyallo must have exchanged fluids that night.

Watch the video if you missed it.

Below are photos of the pilot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.