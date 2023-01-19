Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Samantha Markle, 58, has slammed her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

Samantha, who is the half-sister of Meghan Markle, called the Duke of Sussex “emotionally underdeveloped” following the release of his memoir, “Spare.”

Appearing on GB News’ “Dan Wootton Tonight” Wednesday, Jan. 18, Samantha accused Harry of not being able to “think like an adult.”

“I think he [Harry] is lacking in empathy, remorse, and shame,” Samantha said.

“He is showing a clear disconnect with reality and is so emotionally underdeveloped that he can’t move on from this stage where he has resentment over a whole host of issues,” she added.

“I don’t think he can think like an adult because I don’t think emotionally he is one,” she added.

Samantha accused the duke, 38, of playing “an attention game” before calling him a “loose cannon.”

“It’s really par for the course that he’s behaving in this bitter and delusionary way,” she insisted.

Last week, Harry demanded that the royal family should apologise to his wife.

Addressing his family directly, Harry said: “You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean.”

When asked if Harry’s father, King Charles III, should apologize to Harry and Meghan, Meghan’s half-sister said it would set a “dangerous” precedent.

“It would come with a great deal of risk and, I believe, be absolutely dangerous to do so,” she told Wootton.

Watch part of the interview below.

‘I think they should both seek counselling.’



Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing a ‘clear disconnect’ with reality.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604



💻 GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/uGE5Hycqvq — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 18, 2023