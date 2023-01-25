Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – The social media drama pitting Mugithi star Samidoh against his baby mama, Karen Nyamu, seems to be far from over.

Just when Kenyans thought their outbursts would cool off after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized their behavior on Monday, things are getting even hotter.

Replying to a comment from a follower who was bringing to her attention something Samidoh had said concerning her, Karen said she was no longer interested in what her baby daddy was saying.

She said gone are the days when he mattered to her.

The mother of three once again accused the musician of being immature.

She compared his actions during the times they were romantically engaged to those of an uncircumcised boy.

“He should read the signs of the time. The boylike behaviors I saw cannot be unseen,” she said.

Karen broke up with the singer a month ago after causing drama in Dubai, where she was involved in a scuffle with his wife.

After facing endless criticism from Kenyans and fellow leaders – some from her UDA party, who called for her expulsion over dishonorable behavior – she quit the relationship, saying it was not worth it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.