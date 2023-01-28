Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 28, 2023 – President William Ruto maintained that he would not be hoodwinked into giving in to the demands and threats of Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

This is after Raila refused to recognize him as president and started a revolution to topple him from power after it emerged that he stole his victory in the last election.

Raila demanded an independent audit of the last year’s polls or else things will never be the same again for Ruto and his government.

However, speaking in Shauri Moyo yesterday, Ruto accused Raila of trying to hoodwink him into addressing his personal interests and those of his allies at the expense of the nation’s interest.

He vowed to deal with any threats to the stability of the country decisively in a bid to avoid the distraction of his government’s agenda.

“What I will not accept is giving in to the demands of some few people compelling me to address their personal and family interests and abandon the interests of over 50 million Kenyans,” he stated.

In addition, the President threw jabs at Odinga’s renewed call for protest rallies in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

While referring to the recent nominations to EALA, Ruto questioned the move by Azimio leaders to involve the youth in rallies while reserving opportunities for their children abroad.

He restated Kenya Kwanza’s goals of ensuring access to affordable housing, and other priority projects lined up for execution.

“Your children are in EALA and abroad yet you want to assemble other children to Jacaranda and Kamukunji to pelt stones, which I will not allow,” he stated.

Raila’s Azimio is expected to hold a second rally tomorrow at the Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East in his sustained protests of the election outcome.

