Saturday, 21 January 2023 – After KCSE results were released, Gravilla Ochieng took to social media to congratulate his son for scoring a B-.

He penned a congratulatory message to his son on Facebook, not knowing that his baby mama would embarrass him.

He had claimed in the Facebook post that his son’s mother was dead.

However, she responded to the post and shamed him for being a deadbeat dad.

She said that he was not supporting their son, yet he has the audacity to celebrate his performance.

He has never contributed even a single coin to pay for their son’s education.

Check out the viral post.

