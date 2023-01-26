Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir seems to be tired of supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times.

This is after he posted a message on social media where he seems opposed to the protest rallies organized by Raila Odinga to force President William Ruto’s government to resign over what he claimed was a lack of legitimacy.

In his message, Kipkorir, who was one of the ardent supporters of the Raila Odinga and Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition said countries are developed by transformative leaders who rise above civil wars, demonstrations, and political noise.

“Countries are developed by transformative leaders who rise above civil wars, demonstrations & political noise … Transformative Leaders are TRANSCENDENTAL,” Kipkorir tweeted.

His tweet appears to have been aimed at Raila Odinga and his men who are planning countrywide mass protests and rallies to pressure Ruto’s government to resign.

On Monday, Raila held his first rally at Kamukunji Grounds and will hold another rally on Sunday at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East constituency.

