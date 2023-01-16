Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 16, 2023 – Siaya County Governor James Orengo has made a statement that may be construed to mean that he has finally accepted the fact that President William Ruto defeated former Prime minister Raila Odinga during the hotly contested August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Orengo was Raila Odinga’s lead lawyer in the petition to challenge Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, Orengo was among Luo Nyanza leaders who welcomed Ruto to Luo Nyanza during his two-day tour of the vote-rich region.

In a social media post on Monday, Orengo wrote, “Deep down the deafening noise and cacophony, of storms and thunder, of war and even heated bitter argument, there is always a quiet pristine silence. Can you hear it?”

Many Kenyans were quick to explain that this is Orengo’s acceptance message that President William Ruto won the August 9th Presidential election.

