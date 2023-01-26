Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – 28-year-old “Late Night Talking” crooner, Harry Styles has reunited with his high school ex, Ellis Calcutt, after split from his Olivia Wilde.

The former One Direction singer donned a black North Face jacket with black Nike leggings and a pair of sneakers while being spotted out with Calcutt who he has a history with.

Calcutt cut a chic figure as she carried a coffee and a sandwich while taking a stroll with the “As It Was” chart-topper. She opted for a green turtleneck with a matching green beanie, dark wash jeans and a black peacoat.

Styles and Calcutt reportedly dated in the early 2010s after his brief fling with Taylor Swift. The pair were first photographed in Glasgow, Scotland, on a movie date in 2012, but Calcutt maintained they were just friends.

It seems the pair are still just friends as Calcutt, whom Styles follows on Instagram, alluded to being engaged in a March 2022 post.

This is coming nearly two months after Wilde, 38, and Styles called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship.

While Styles has been spending time in his native England, Wilde has continued to stay active on social media and in the public eye, walking several red carpets and spending time with her kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.