Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – President William Ruto may reach out to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for a political deal, otherwise known as a handshake, sooner than we expect.

This was revealed by governance expert and political analyst Herman Manyora, who opined that the handshake between Ruto and Raila is inevitable, going by the recent events.

Ruto and Raila have maintained hard-line positions, after the August 2022 elections, dismissing a possibility of a cooperation deal.

Counter-accusations from both camps have left the country in limbo on what to expect from both President Ruto and the Azimio leader.

However, Manyora argued that either way a consensus has to be reached even if it meant a handshake.

With Raila leading the opposition troops in castigating and claiming the August 9th victory, Herman Manyora insisted that Ruto has to reach out to Baba.

According to Manyora, Ruto has to reach out to Raila, lest he will suffer the legitimacy baggage that his predecessor former President Uhuru Kenyatta suffered in the 2017 elections.

“Ruto should be the big brother and extend his hand to Raila in the interest of this country; because none of them will win if they don’t talk. The Raila and Martha I am seeing, you cannot manage them using state power,” he stated.

Lawyer and Governance expert Martin Oloo equally questioned the government’s legitimacy claiming that Ruto’s administration had lacked focus in engaging the opposition.

“A problem that we have is that even those in government are showing that they are not with it; they are still focused on their opponents. We have a crisis of legitimacy,” he observed.

A similar opinion was echoed by Prof. Gitile Naituli, who told Ruto not to respond to Raila through the media because he will lose in the long run.

“The Kenya Kwanza government is falling into Azimio’s trap by making it a shouting match,” he agreed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.