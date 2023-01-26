Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has claimed that Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga lost the 2022 presidential election due to the handshake he had with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During an interview with Esther Ngonye, the firebrand lawmaker said the handshake between Uhuru and Raila messed up the former prime minister’s chances of becoming the president.

According to Babu, handshakes are a ‘fake’ arrangement, and he will not support any handshake between President William Ruto and the ODM supremo.

“I think when it comes to handshakes, these are fake. I don’t believe in those things personally also because the handshake we were in just messed us up the other day. Were it not for that handshake, Raila would have been the president today as I speak, by any means necessary,” angry Babu said.

He further stated that Azimio needs to remain in the opposition to continue providing checks and balances to the government as enshrined in the doctrine of the separation of power.

“But it is very good for us to give time to the government as we give provide the checks and balances under the doctrine of the separation of power. As opposition, we need to provide checks and balances to the existing government,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.