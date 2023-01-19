Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Ray J is working on his marriage with Princess Love.

The couple, who have two children together, revealed in December that they were heading for divorce following an attempt at mediation failed

This comes after Ray J went to court to file for divorce from Princess a third time.

They later reunited but Princess went to court and asked for a date to be set for trial as she intended to follow through with the divorce.

She revealed in October 2022 that she had been engaging in threesomes to make Ray J happy but she will no longer sacrifice herself and her sanity to do that.

Now, the couple is trying to fight for their marriage.

Celebrating his 42nd birthday on Jan. 17, Ray J said he got his wife Princess back and for the sake of their kids, he will do everything to make his marriage work.