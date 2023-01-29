Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Guide to playing Fishin Frenzy

Thanks to improving technology and faster internet speeds, more and more people are discovering the joys of playing video games. Fierce competition in the sector continues to produce a wide range of innovative and exciting games for fans to enjoy, and 2023 looks like being yet another great year as a whole host of highly anticipated games are finally released.

One of the most popular game categories are online slot machines. Simple to play and lots fun, they are easily accessible on your smart phone, laptop or tablet, meaning gamers have the freedom to play anytime and anywhere they choose.

Why we like Fishin Frenzy

The latest Fishin Frenzy game is one of the most popular slots available at Virgin Games, thanks to its perfectly balanced combination of fun graphics and immersive gameplay. Set amidst the warm blue waters of a picturesque lagoon, this slot is a great way to relax or while away a few hours.

Reasons to Play

Fun fishing theme

Wide range of bets accepted

Solid pay outs on five symbols and max bets

Lots of free spins awarded

Free spins offer additional wins

Simple to play

Chance to win extra games

Easy to play, this simple, five-reel, 10-payline online slot offers the same relaxing benefits as a sunny afternoon spent sat on a riverbank waiting for a fish to bite. Except here you can win money!

Not overly complicated, but with enough features to maintain your interest, Fishin Frenzy is perfect for players of all levels, whether you’re a beginner or a more experienced gamer. The slot also offers attractive payouts should you happen to get lucky.

If we’ve tempted you to give this great game a try, read on to see our guide on the best way to play Fishin Frenzy.

Fishin Frenzy Tips

This is such a simple game to learn that you will be up and playing in no time. All you have to do is pick the number of paylines you want to play and choose your stake. The aim is to match up symbols and win a prize.

Symbol Payouts

1000x pay out for five fishing rods

2000x prize if you hit five pelican symbols

The maximum bet of $20.00 per spin means that the top prize comes in at $4,000.

Five life buoys are worth 500x

Five tackle boxes are worth 500x.

Match 3 Fisherman Scatters you’ll receive 10 Free Games with the chance of additional wins.

Hit a Fisherman on any Free Game and there’s a cash prize on offer.

Special Symbols

There are a number of special symbols to look out for with this slot.

The wild symbol is represented by the blue fish, and these symbols substitute all other symbols apart from the bonus scatters. Land 5 wilds in a row and you win an instant prize.

In order to hook the free play bonus you need to land at least 3 Fisherman scatter symbols. There are 10, 15, or 20 free spins up for grabs should you land 3, 4, or 5 scatter symbols respectively.

The Free Spin Round

During the free spins round it’s important to note that every time you land the fisherman symbol, he will then collect additional wilds for you. These wilds will randomly be added to the reels. Not only that, each wild that lands on-screen will pay an additional prize.

The fisherman symbols are only available during the free spin round but land all five in a row and the impressive 5,000x jackpot is yours!

Return to Player

Return to Player or RTP, is the amount paid out to players relative to the amount of wagering on the game. For Fishin Frenzy the RTP is 96.12%. That means, for every £100 of wagers, on average, £96.12 will be paid out in winnings.

While there is no huge jackpot on this slot compared to more progressive jackpot machines, Fishin Frenzy offers lower wagers and smaller but more frequent wins for players.

Playing on Mobile

It’s possible to play Fishin Frenzy on your desktop PC, laptop, or tablet, but a smartphone is the easiest way to enjoy playing when you’re out and about. It doesn’t matter which operating system your phone uses either, as this online slot is accessible through a web browser or app.

Whether you’re on a bus, waiting for friends, or at home relaxing on the sofa, playing on your smart phone gives you great flexibility. So, if you like the idea of being able to play your favourite slot whenever and wherever you want, then playing Fishin Frenzy on a smartphone is the way to go.

Tips

In order to maximise your potential payout, you need to wager the maximum bet of £20. That works out at £2 on each of the 10 paylines. By doing this, you will qualify for the Fishin’ Frenzy jackpot of £4,000 and maximise your chances of winning at the same time.

Go Fishing

Fishin Frenzy is a fun, relaxing game to play with decent sized jackpots, pleasing graphics and enough features to keep you coming back time after time. Guaranteed to appeal to players of all abilities, this slot is a great example of why gaming continues to grow in popularity. So, if you haven’t tried it already, what are you waiting for?