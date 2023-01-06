Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 6, 2023 – You may never impeach governors as you please if the proposals from the County Chiefs see the light of day.

In a bid to fortify themselves against impeachments, Governors now want the constitution amended to allow them more time after assuming office before an ouster process can be initiated.

In a statement, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa indicated that it would be fair if county chiefs were given more time to work.

Barasa, a first-time governor, stated that county chiefs require fair treatment like the national assembly.

“As Council of Governors let us establish a period of let’s say 24 months in the impeachment law so that governors can be given a period to show their work.”

“That’s the only way we can be fair. If you look at the national assembly, they have 12 months as a legal clause,” he noted.

He stated that the current procedure was not giving the county bosses ample time to showcase their work.

“We need to have a minimum threshold on MCAs to impeach governors. We cannot impeach a governor who has not yet begun working.”

“I want to appeal to the national government and the national assembly to pass an impeachment motion,” he uttered.

Barasa made reference to Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment which was tabled a few months after assuming office.

He applauded the senators for dismissing Kawira’s impeachment bid on the basis of insufficient evidence adduced by MCAs.

“If not stopped, the MCAs will continue misusing their powers and mandates to the detriment of some of the governors,” he challenged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.