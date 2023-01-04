Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo has spoken about the ongoing war of words between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking on Tuesday during the memorial service of Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah’s father in Kakamega, Orengo said Gachagua was wrong in purporting to direct Governor Johnson Sakaja on matters of the county.

According to Orengo, the constitution gives Sakaja powers to run the county, and in the event of any issues, the governor is allowed to raise with the president, not Gachagua.

“If there is a problem in Nairobi, Sakaja can only talk to President William Ruto, not his assistant. We conduct affairs with respect and he should not force Sakaja to do what he wants.

“On this issue Sakaja is right and the deputy president is wrong,” Orengo said.

The Siaya governor further said that the law gives Sakaja the mandate of running the city, and he alone can account for the affairs of Nairobi County.

“The constitution of the Republic of Kenya puts the affairs of Nairobi into the hands of Sakaja, nobody can be called to account the affairs of the county other than Sakaja,” Orengo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.