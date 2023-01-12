Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Kiambu County Governor, Kimani Wamatangi, has revealed the busybody who is poisoning Kiambu MCAs against his leadership.

On Tuesday, Kiambu county MCAs staged a protest outside Wamatangi’s office, accusing him of sidelining them in the running of county affairs.

The MCAs claimed the governor has been belittling them, saying they will not allow that to continue.

But speaking on Thursday, Wamatangi said he had done nothing wrong in Kiambu County and the MCAs are being poisoned by former Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro who wants him out of office.

Nyoro, who is a close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, was thrashed by Wamatangi during the August 9, 2022, General Election

“We know how these guys [MCAs] are playing their games. But we are not going to entertain this kind of Nonsense.”Kiambu County has a total of 86 MCAs. But if you ask them today what they have done in their respective Wards. They have actually done nothing,” Wamatangi said.

“Accusing me of sidelining them, it is because I know their politics. They are being funded by Nyoro to destabilise my government,” Wamatangi added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.