Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Murang’a County Governor Irungu Kang’ata has expressed shock over the number of bars that are seeking operating licenses from the county government.

Speaking during a morning talk show on one of the local TV Stations on Thursday, Kang’ata said 4500 people have applied for licenses to operate bars in Murang’a County.

Kang’ata said traders have turned alcohol into a money-minting business at the expense of ruining people’s lives.

“I think this is purely a moral issue where people don’t care about the damage they will cause to others as long as they are making money on their end,” he stated.

The governor, however, said the county will be keen to approve only the traders who have met the required guidelines and will cut down on the numbers in a bid to fight alcoholism in the area.

“I expect the numbers will go up because the license renewal is ongoing but we will ensure they stick to the law while issuing permits to these traders,” Kang’ata said.

Murang’a County is among the leading counties where young men and women have been turned into zombies due to alcoholism and drug abuse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST