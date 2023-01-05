Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has cleared the air on whether he is resigning as the Azimio One Kenya Alliance chairman.

Last month, Uhuru ally and former Jubilee government power broker, David Murathe, said that Uhuru was set to resign as Azimio chairman and concentrate on the peace-building process in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

However, in an interview with one of the local publications, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, said he faced Uhuru directly and asked him if it is true that he is planning to resign as Azimio chairman.

In response, the former head of state was categorical that he is not resigning from Azimio as reported by a section of the members of the political class.

He even went ahead and requested Kalonzo to ignore any such reports, terming them as not true.

Political pundits had predicted that if Uhuru resigned as Azimio chairman, then that would mean the end of the coalition that emerged second during the August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.