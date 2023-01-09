Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – President William Ruto on Monday reversed an order by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta that placed the National Transport and Safety Authority under the Ministry of Interior.

In an Executive Order, Ruto moved the powerful NTSA to the Ministry of Transport and Roads docket.

This puts the Authority under the watch of Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Apart from Kithure Kindiki’s Ministry of Interior which has 22 agencies under it, Murkomen’s docket is the second most influential with 20 parastatals.

Last year, Uhuru moved NTSA to the Interior docket under Fred Matiang’i saying the move was to ensure efficiency.

“For the efficient, expedient and coordinated discharge of the function of Road Transport and Safety, it shall be undertaken by the State Department of Interior,” Uhuru said in the order dated January 21, 2019.

At that time, the transport body had suffered major public outrage due to alarming numbers of accidents on Kenyan roads.

