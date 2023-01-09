Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – President William Ruto has given his deputy Rigathi Gachagua a new role that will make Mt Kenya residents happy.

In the first Executive Order of 2023, Ruto moved to appease the Mt Kenya region by handing Gachagua powers to oversee the revival of the coffee sub-sector.

The revival of the industry was at the center of President Ruto’s campaigns,with Gachagua leading the charge.

The DP had railed retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for killing the sector and running down the region’s economic mainstays.

However, in a deliberate move to assuage the vote-rich region, Ruto placed the burden of revamping the coffee sector on Gachagua’s shoulders.

In the new role, the DP will oversee the coffee sub-sector reforms implementation, a mandate that was initially in the President’s office.

At the same time, Ruto handed Gachagua the Nairobi Rivers Commission docket, putting him in charge of the government’s campaigns to clean rivers in the Capital City.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.