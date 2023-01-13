Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 January 2023 – Renowned beauty entrepreneur and brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has denied claims that she is dating rapper Fena Gitu after their photos lit up social media.

Speaking in an interview, Michelle said that Fena has been her close friend for years, adding that they have worked on several projects together.

“All I can say is Fena is a very good friend of mine and everybody knows about that. We have been friends for years…we’ve done projects and we have a good working and friendship relationship,” she said.

When asked whether she is straight, the 38-year-old said she is also attracted to masculine energy and men can shoot their shot.

“There is nothing to hide about my sexuality…I am androsexual and that means I am attracted to men or masculine energy and so men can shoot their shot because they are within the bracket of what I am attracted to,” she said.

“People see me with a lady and assume that’s only what I like but that is not the case,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.