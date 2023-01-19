Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – United States First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit the country in February.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show.

He said Jill’s visit is among many high-profile visits Kenya will have.

“We will be getting other high-profile leaders from different countries visiting soon,” he said.

He attributed the high rate of high-profile visits in the country to Kenya’s matured democracy.

“Kenya’s place is high right now. I was invited to G7 as Kenya’s foreign minister with other ministers because of Kenya’s place in the world and the role we are playing in the peace process because of the democracy we have,” he said.

Jill, 71, is the oldest first lady in US history, while her 80-year-old husband Joe Biden is the oldest American president.

She is believed to play an influential role inside the White House and would be a key player in Biden’s reelection bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST