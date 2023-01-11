Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Tuesday, January 10, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in New York City’s Rainbow Room, and it was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
The Golden Globes made their post-scandal comeback after spending a year off the air. The awards show has been trying to recover from a racial exclusion scandal after a 2021 Los Angeles Times story revealed that none of the 87 Hollywood Foreign Press members was Black.
Jerrod Carmichael, the host for the 80th annual event, started the event by explaining to the audience that “I’m here because I’m Black,” before the trophy distribution began.
The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin took home the top honors on the film side and Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus among the big TV winners.
Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Coolidge, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh, Julia Garner, Zendaya, Guillermo del Toro, Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler were among the individual winners.
See full list of winners below.
Best film – drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans – WINNER
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best film – musical or comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best TV series – drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon – WINNER
Ozark
Severance
Best TV series – musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary – WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily – WINNER
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – WINNER
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best screenplay
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – WINNER
Best non-English language film
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best actress – drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best supporting actress in a TV series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best supporting actor in a TV series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – WINNER
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best original song
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor – musical or comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best actress – musical or comedy
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Best animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best actor – drama
Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER
