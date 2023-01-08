Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – President William Ruto is truly a man of God going by what he has done to the family of late veteran journalist and news presenter Catherine Kasavuli.

Kasavuli passed away at Kenyatta National Hospital after a long battle with cervical cancer.

Her son Martin Kasavuli said his mother left a hospital bill of Sh 4 million and asked well-wishers to assist the family in settling the bill.

On Saturday, Ruto came to the rescue of the family after he settled the bill.

This was announced by burial organizing secretary Jacob Kuria who said the Head of State had settled the bill.

“Great thanks to our President @WilliamsRuto who has waived the hospital bill incurred by my colleague Katherine Kasavuli. May her soul continue to rest in peace,” Kuria said.

Before meeting her maker, Kasavuli had returned to television after KBC hired her among other veteran journalists to make the media house competitive.

The deceased had taken a four-month break and returned to the public via Instagram in October.

In November, colleagues and friends in the media industry encouraged people to donate blood for blood transfusions after being admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.