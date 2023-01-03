Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti offered pieces of advice to her Meru counterpart, Kawira Mwangaza, after her husband’s appointment to state roles caused a stir countrywide.

During an interview, Wavinya argued that Baichu Murega was entitled to treatment equal to that of county first ladies.

She also challenged the male leaders who have been mocking Baichu to stop arguing that they (male leaders) also make their wives their first priorities.

“If you look at Kawira, these men have a problem. You will find a man has the first lady and will accord them the way they want but they don’t want us to treat our husbands the same,” she decried the sexism.

“Kawira is with her husband. Why do these men want to treat women differently? Let Kawira’s husband be accorded (duties) the way he should just like the first ladies are accorded,” she added.

Wavinya further urged other women leaders to be firm in their work and ignore nay-sayers set out to tarnish their achievements.

“Let people not look down on us because we are women and start giving problems. My lady governors, be tough. Don’t allow people to step on you,” she announced.

Ndeti’s advice came weeks after Mwangaza survived impeachment when 67 MCAs voted for her ouster.

The MCAs claimed that the county was under siege and could sink if she was not removed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.