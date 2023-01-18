Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A young woman has been rushed to hospital after she consumed a poisonous substance.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman attempted to end her life after her father flogged her.

When it was discovered that she had consumed the substance, she was given red oil to drink, after which she began throwing up.

She was then put in a car and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

