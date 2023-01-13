Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – A three-year-old girl has died after being found in a washing machine in France.

According to the Le Parisien newspaper, the girl was found alive in the washing machine last night, Jan. 12.

She was then rushed to hospital where she died in emergency care an hour later.

Her father and another family member reportedly discovered her in the machine during dinner.

The household appliance hadn’t been turned on but had doors that shut automatically, Le Parisien reports.

Prosecutors say the girl had been at home in her family’s apartment in Paris’s 20th arrondissement.

Authorities in Paris are investigating, with a special unit for the protection of minors leading the investigation.