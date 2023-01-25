Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly demanded that his agent Jorge Mendes sealed a move for him to either Bayern Munich or Chelsea last summer before the potential deals collapsed.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly demanded that his agent Jorge Mendes sealed a move for him to either Bayern Munich or Chelsea last summer before the potential deals collapsed.

Ronaldo split from Mendes last year, with their longstanding relationship coming to an end when Ronaldo conducted his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The interview led to the 37-year-old’s departure from Manchester United and lucrative £175m-a-year move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr – with his switch to his new club facilitated by his close friend Ricky Regufe.

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Ronaldo issued Mendes with an ultimatum last summer as he desperately sought a move away from United following the club’s failure to secure Champions League football.

‘Bayern, Chelsea or we break up,’ Ronaldo reportedly demanded, with the command coming ‘after Jorge Mendes expressed to Cristiano his disagreement with many of his decisions in recent years, the first being to leave Real Madrid’.

Mendes spoke to several clubs during the transfer window, with Bayern and Chelsea the clubs most prominently linked with a move for the star, in part due to his commercial appeal.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had been keen on taking the veteran forward to Stamford Bridge, but the then-manager Thomas Tuchel was believed to have rebuked the decision.

Oliver Kahn, the CEO of German champions Bayern Munich, had also admitted the club had internally discussed the prospect of signing Ronaldo before claiming he did not ‘fit our philosophy’.

Both clubs reportedly backed away from a deal for Ronaldo after he missed pre-season training with United having already harboured concerns over his decline.

It is claimed officials from the clubs called Mendes directly to inform the agent they were no longer willing to pursue a deal.