Monday, 16 January 2023 – Gerard Pique had fans talking when he arrived at work in a modest Renault Twingo following his ex Shakira’s diss track.

The Spain World Cup winner arrived at his King’s League in his budget car worth around £8,000 then parked it in a car park filled with expensive cars.

This appears to be a response to his former partner Shakira who wrote a diss track about Pique.

Shakira’s Out of Your League has gone on to break YouTube records and was watched more than 63million times in its first day of release.

Various lines in it are jabs at Pique. In one line, she sings that he swapped “a Ferrari for a Twingo”.

In response, Pique chose to drive around in a Twingo, while sharing details about his new seven-a-side project. King’s League is a competition in which 12 teams comprised of former players and Spanish influencers compete for top spot.

Shakira, 45, separated from Pique in 2022 after they were together for 10 years, with reports of infidelity on his part.

They have two children: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.