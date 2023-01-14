Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – 53-year-old Scottish actor, Gerard Butler has recounted how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming.

Butler who appeared on a episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday January 12, disclosed that he was filming a scene where he played the role of a pilot, when he accidentally burned his eyes, nose and throat with phosphoric acid.

“No matter what I’m doing, I manage to hurt myself,” Butler joked to Seth Meyers, before agreeing with the host that he was “naturally clumsy.”

He further disclosed that it occurred while he was “trying to find something that’s wrong with the plane before we can take off for this final sequence.”

Butler said;

“Now I’m sticking my hand between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing.

“Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this green fluid is.’

“I’m rubbing my face and, suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. It’s in my eyes. It’s burning my face — and I mean burning.

“It turns out that this is essentially phosphoric acid.”

And while real-life airline pilots watching the scene looked on in seeming panic, Butler said crew members deliberated whether to throw water on his face. “And I’m just, like, burning alive,” he said. “It was intense.”

The star thankfully recovered, even though he added that it “burned for hours” — “But it was great for the sequence,” he said with a laugh.

Butler’s latest on-set injury comes five years after, in 2017, he admitted he had been hospitalized three times that year alone.

Around the time he was injured in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles, Butler revealed to Meyers, 49, that he’s a fan of risky behavior, and even injected himself with bee venom twice, in an attempt to treat some painful inflammation.

Butler also suffered a near-death surfing accident in 2012, in which he was pulled underwater and dragged over a reef in Northern California while filming the surf movie Of Men and Mavericks.