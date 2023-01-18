Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Gambia’s President Adama Barrow on Wednesday, January 18, confirmed the death of Vice President Dr. Badara Alieu Joof.

Joof died in India while receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Barrow wrote;

“Fellow Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my Vice President, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi.”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>