Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, has waded into the delicate debate on LGBTQ in Kenya just after the brutal killing of gay activist Edwin Chiloba.

Addressing a teachers’ conference at Chania Girls High School in Thika, the Second Lady criticised schools for being silent as learners engage in same-sex relationships leading to a loss in a generation.

According to Dorcas, same-sex relationships would be detrimental to the country and the values held.

“Teachers know what our children are undergoing in schools. There are same-sex relationships in schools, but we do not want to speak against it so we can look good, but when we allow this, we lose a generation,” she stated.

According to the Second Lady, teachers are in charge of shaping the lives of the youth.

“As teachers, you are highly privileged because of the many hours available to influence the minds of thousands of children in Kenya.”

“The teaching fraternity can define our morality and moral compass. Teachers are transforming agents through the words they speak to the children,” she urged.

She also encouraged education stakeholders to be vigilant and equip the thousands of children in the country with the right values.

During the three-day conference, Pastor Dorcas was tasked with leading discussions on challenges facing children and emerging issues, as well as dynamics in schools.

The LGBTQ question has been emotive and is talked about in hushed tones.

On September 7, 2022, President William Ruto, during an interview with CNN, stated that the LGTBQ discussion was a non-issue in Kenya.

He emphasized that his administration was focused on economic development rather than interfering with people’s privacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.