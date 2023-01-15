Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come clean as to why he attacks former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at every opportunity he gets.

Speaking during a tour of Nyanza, the home turf of the ODM Leader, Gachagua expressed that the current administration did not have a problem with the ODM boss, noting that his hard stance against Raila was only politics.

“You have said that you are Raila people and that is true. Who is he for? He is also ours and if you are his people then you are also our people.”

“We do not have a problem with him. Aren’t the elections over? It was all about elections. Raila will be respected in this government. His security and all other needs will be catered for and Ruto will see to it,” he stated.

He asserted that Raila was a national leader and that his services would be beneficial to Kenyans.

According to him, Raila will continue enjoying privileges as a former government official under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He indicated that President William Ruto had already made plans to ensure that the same was effected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST